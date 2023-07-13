EPL Champion, Manchester City Pre-Season Fixtures With Date Ahead Of The New Campaign

English Premier League and European Champions, Manchester City were phenomenal with their blistering and incredible run of form in the last campaign across all competitions where they posed to be favourite contender.

The Cityzen in the last campaign were exceptional as they won a historic treble courtesy of the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League trophy and the Emirates FA Cup.

Manchester City dominated the major part of the season which as such arguably made them the best team in the world in respect to their style of play.

The Cityzen who will be willing to continue their dominant performance and impressive style of play will then be playing a few games during the pre-season tour, which will be a good omen going forward as they get more fully ready ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester City Pre-Season Schedules with date could be seen below:

– Versus Yokohama F. Marinos (July 23)

– Versus Bayern Munich (July 26)

– Versus Atletico Madrid (July 30)

– Versus Arsenal (August 6).

As such, the Pep Guardiola’s side will be facing top teams from Germany, Spain and fellow English Premier League rival with the optimism to maintain their last season’s standard when the new season begins proper.

