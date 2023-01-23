EPL: Arsenal’s Next 5 Games That Should See Them Maintain Their Winning Streak

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are now on the verge of winning the English Premier League for the first time in years following their heroics in yesterday’s game against Manchester United. The Gunners returned to action yesterday against Erik Ten Hag’s men and they delivered an outstanding performance to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead in the 17th minute, but Arsenal fought back to reclaim the lead thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka. Although the Gunners were pegged back by Lisandrio Martinez’s header following a mistake by Aaron Ramsdale, they didn’t give up and were able to get a late winner through Nketiah. With a game in hand, the Gunners now lead the table by 5 points.

See the current league table below;

As things stand, Arsenal are on track to win the title, but they must be consistent in their excellent performances and collect all possible points. That being said, their next five EPL games will undoubtedly be crucial in their quest to win the league.

Arsenal Next Five Games In The English Premier League League:

Mikel Arteta’s side will face Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton next, followed by home games against Brentford and Manchester City, as well as trips to Aston Villa and Leicester City. With 15 points on the line, if Arsenal can win all of these games, they will be in a fantastic position to win the Premier League title.

Looking at the schedule, Manchester City is the only team capable of causing Arsenal to drop points, but if they prepare well enough, I am confident that they will defeat Pep Guardiola’s men, just as they did against Manchester United.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

Blogger30 (

)