EPL: Arsenal’s next 5 EPL games including matches between Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Arsenal are yet to lose this season. However a draw against Fulham at the Emirates ensured they missed the chance to be at same points tally with Manchester City.

Arsenal have had lack lustre moments especially their second half game against Nottingham Forest and a not so convincing match against Crystal Palace away from home.

But their match against Manchester United at home where they defeated their counterpart 3-1 in the game restored the confidence the fans had in the team, reassuring them that they have all it takes to push for the title this year.

Arsenal has not been without their own share of injuries lately as Jurien Timber and Thomas Partey are all out injured. Partey is expected to resume action in six weeks, however Timber’s injury is expected to go deep into the season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have shown that even without key players, they can make do with available players to win matches and ensure that they challenge for trophies.

Here are the next 5 fixtures for the Arsenal.

Arsenal will have a test in character over the next 5 league games as they face Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea within a short period of time.

The Everton and Bournemouth game will be regarded as a must win for the Gunners. Although these games are away games, Arsenal will need to come out on top to consolidate points.

Tottenham Hotspur are high flying this term, even without Harry Kane they have found a rhythm. Arsenal did a double last season, defeating them both home and away, something Arteta will love Arsenal to do again this season.

Manchester City are undoubtedly the team to beat this season. With 4 wins out of 4 already this season, Arsenal must bring their A game against a star studded Manchester City side.

Chelsea have not been to impressive of late, that does not mean they cannot be dangerous. Arsenal must stay alert to produce the result they desire against the Blues.

