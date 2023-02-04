EPL: Arsenal’s Next 3 Games That Could See Them Drop Crucial Points & Leave Top Spot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s title hopes were dealt a huge blow today when they were defeated 1-0 at Goodison Park by Sean Dyche’s Everton. Both teams gave their best effort in the first half, but it was Everton who looked more eager to take the lead after Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure missed clear chances to put their side ahead. Arsenal grew into the game, and Saka almost broke the deadlock in the final minutes of the first half after Coady cleared his volley off the line. Calvert-Lewin then blew another great chance on the stroke of halftime after his superb header went wide.

As the second half began, the hosts appeared more eager to take the lead, and their efforts were rewarded when Tarkowski nodded home in the 60th minute to give his side the lead. They defended brilliantly in the final minutes to secure all three points, leaving Arteta’s men frustrated at the end.

As a result of today’s defeat, the Gunners are now only five points ahead of Manchester City. Arteta’s men performed woefully today, and I’m sure the fans were disappointed with the outcome. Meanwhile, Everton’s third consecutive home win over Arsenal helped them climb out of the relegation zone.

Having said that, looking at Arsenal’s next three games, there is a clear possibility that they will drop more crucial points and fall out of first place in the league table. Let’s take a look at their next three league games and why the above is possible.

* Arsenal’s next three league games;

1. Arsenal VS Brentford

Brentford currently have a strong record and are a serious threat to Arsenal maintaining their top spot. They are currently sixth in the table and are desperate for European football. Furthermore, in their last five league games, they have won three and drawn two. They beat Liverpool and Drew Tottenham in those games. These are a big teams similar to Arsenal. Given their recent form, they will undoubtedly fancy their chances of defeating Arsenal.

2. Arsenal VS Manchester City

Manchester City have been given high hopes of defending their title after Arsenal’s defeat to Everton today. They are only five point behind the Gunners and will be looking to hand Arsenal another defeat when they meet on the 15th of this month. They are likely to win this game based on their head-to-head record against the Gunners. See head to head record below;

3. Aston Villa VS Arsenal

On the 18th of this month, Arsenal will face their former coach, Unai Emery. The Aston Villa manager has had a strong start to the new year, having won three and drawn one of his last four games. He is very familiar with Arsenal and will be eager to inflict another defeat on them. Aston Villa will also have the advantage of playing at home, giving them an an upper hand in this game.

