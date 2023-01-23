EPL: Arsenal’s Best Lineup with new signing, Jakob Kiwior

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal Football Club have confirmed their second January signing with the transfer of Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for a fee in the region of £21million. The 22-year-old joins Leandro Trossard as new players in north London for the winter transfer window.

In this article, we take a look at how the league leaders could set up their starting XI with the new signing.

Photo credit: Daily Express.

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Jakob is likely to fit into one of the central positions at the back.

He could form a central defensive partnership with Gabriel while the duo of Ben White and Ukrainian star Zinchenko continue to operate on the flanks.

The introduction of Jakob to the starting XI is unlikely to alter the midfield and attacking setup. As such, the trio of Granit Xhaka, Partey and Martin Odegaard should keep their places in the middle of the park while Saka, Nketiah and Martinelli continue their role upfront

