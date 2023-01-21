EPL: Arsenal vs Manchester United Team News And Analysis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will look to keep their title hopes alive when they face league leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils are eyeing their sixth league win, but beating the in-form Gunners in London is easier said than done.

Talented winger Garnacho is pushing for a start after providing a crucial assist for Marcus Rashford in the Manchester derby, whilst both Sancho and Van de Beek remain in the recovery room. Key midfielder Casemiro misses the match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Mikel Arteta’s men, on the other hand, recorded a routine win over their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend to cement top position in the standings. Even though Arsenal should be happy with one point from the match as well, I think that the home side will win as Casemiro is going to be sorely missed in Sunday’s derby. There are no fresh injury worries in the home team, but summer signing Gabriel Jesus remains in the recovery room.

Manchester City’s defeat in the derby last week has put Arsenal firmly in charge of the Premier League title race and Mikel Arteta’s side will fear no one in the second half of the campaign, including Sunday’s opponents Manchester United. City’s 2-1 loss at Old Trafford opened the door for the Gunners and they thoroughly deserved their 2-0 win at local rivals Tottenham on Sunday, which took them eight points clear at the top.

Manchester United are the only team to have beaten Arsenal this season – they posted a 3-1 win in September when Marcus Rashford scored two goals – and Erik ten Hag’s team have turned the tide with a string of good results since the World Cup break.

However, the Gunners have the win in their sails. Newcastle are the only team to have left the Emirates with anything in the league this season when they earned a recent goalless draw, but Arsenal’s home matches tend to be entertaining affairs.

With United having scored in their last nine away matches and with title ambitions of their own, it could be a good call to back the Gunners to win and both teams to score, which has happened in all but two of their last 11 home league matches.

United should be full of confidence about taking on the league leaders, although influential midfielder Casemiro will be missing after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Ten Hag’s side were pegged back by Michael Olise’s late free-kick, which prevented the Red Devils from chalking up a tenth successive win in all competitions.

Even though a controversial goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Manchester City last week, that victory gave United an extra spring in their step as the Citizens were by far the best team they had beaten on that run.

United have scored in their last nine Premier League away games and should have put their game against Palace to bed long before the Eagles struck in injury time. And the belief they have gained in the last few weeks should ensure they adopt a positive attitude, so there could be some merit in saying that it is going to be a win in favour of the home team.

The Gunners suffered a bow when striker Gabriel Jesus returned injured from the World Cup, but Arteta has a team with goal threats in many areas. Wide midfielders Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka seem to get better week by week, but one of the most notable contributors has been Martin Odegaard, who continues to grow into the English game.

His 20-yard strike against Tottenham provided Arsenal with a two-goal cushion on Sunday and the Norwegian is a great attacking outlet as he has proved in recent weeks with five goals in his last seven games.

That run included both goals in a 2-0 win at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers in November and he has picked up great responsibility since Gabriel Jesus’s injury, so the 24-year-old former teenage prodigy looks like a good choice to find the net once again.

An examination of their past head-to-head clashes stretching back to 01/01/2020 tells us that Arsenal have won 3 of these games and Manchester United 2, with the tally of drawn results being 1. A sum of 16 goals were scored between the two sides in these games, with 9 from The Gunners and 7 being from The Red Devils. That is an average goals per game of 2.67.

Team : Arsenal

Reiss Nelson (Thigh Problems) and Gabriel Jesus (Knee Injury) will be missing for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Team : Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has to currently contend with reduced team options. Axel Tuanzebe (Unknown Injury) and Donny van de Beek (Knee Injury) will not be playing here.

