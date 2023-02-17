EPL: Arsenal and Manchester City have both been charged by the FA following Wednesday game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association, for failing to control their players during both teams Premier League battle on Wednesday.

Manchester City picked up a solid three points against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium to overtake them on the Premier league table as the match ended 3-1 in favour of Manchester City.

Although, Mikel’s men still have a game in hand. However the FA have now charged Arsenal and Manchester City over multiple incidents during the game.

“Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged after their players surrounded the match official at different times during the Premier League fixture on Wednesday February fifteen”, read an FA Spokesperson statement on Friday.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with Arsenal’s players surrounding the match official during the 56th minute and Manchester City’s doing so during the 42nd and 64th minutes.”

“Both clubs have until Tuesday 21 February to provide their respective responses.”

