EPL: Analysing the game between Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal is going head-to-head with Manchester United on Sunday Evening. The Gunners host Reds Devils at Emirates Stadium, London city, England. Therefore, match is a part of the Premier League game that will entertain the club loving fans on Sunday evening. During their last encounter, Fulham held Arsenal a draw in the dramatic encounter last weekend. Moreover, Manchester United recorded a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be tough as both sides hoping to extend their winning record for the Premier League title this season.

Moreover, in this article, we will take a look at important things that you will need to know about this encounter.

Head-to-head Record.

Reports strongly suggest that Arsenal have won four of their last matches and drawn one of their last five home league games against Manchester United. During their last encounter, Arsenal recorded

Furthermore, Manchester United have lost five of their last nine battles with Arsenal (W2, D2).

 Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has been one of the professional Players scored three goals in his last five Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

Furthermore, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was directly involved in four of Manchester United’s five league goals against the Arsenal last season.

