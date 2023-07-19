EPL: 6 Arsenal players with a point to prove in pre-season

Mikel Arteta will hope to learn a lot about his new look Arsenal side before the start of next season.

The Gunners has drawn two pre-season fixtures against Watford and Nurnberg respectively, with Bukayo Saka and Marquinhos getting on the score sheet. But those results shouldn’t be a major area of concern given, the fact that Mikel Arteta has opted to give youngsters more playing time ahead of his senior players.

Kai Havertz made his pre-season debut for Arsenal against Nurnberg and caught the eye as the German was among the first few players to report back for pre-season.

£105m British record transfer signing, Declan Rice, was unveiled last weekend alongside £40m Dutch signing, Jurrien Timber, from Ajax.

The duo has joined Mikel Arteta’s youthful squad as Arsenal’s second and third signing of the summer and will were the No.41 and 12 shirt respectively.

Meanwhile, there are still some players at Mikel Arteta’s disposal that still has a point to prove in the current pre-season despite Arsenal’s remarkable campaign last season.

Which brings us to the main central message of this article, below are the 6 Arsenal players with a point to prove in the current pre-season.

1. Kai Havertz

Is he really worth the money?

Well, it is about time the Arsenal faithfuls find out. The German was signed for £65m from Chelsea this summer after an inconsistent four year stay at Stamford Bridge.

2. Falorin Balogun

The England youngster took Ligue 1 by surprise last term and has now joined Mikel Arteta’s side to prove his worth.

3. Takehiro Tomiyasu

He was the main villain in Arsenal’s Premier League defeat against Man City at the Emirates and he must make amends in the current pre-season.

4. Kieran Tierney

He was largely unavailable for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign due to injuries.

5. Mohamed Eleny

He started just one Premier League game for Arsenal last season and appears to be out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

6. Emile Smith-Rowe

He has the potential but has to find some sort of momentum at the moment.

