Mason Mount has joined Manchester United on a five-year-deal with an option to extend for an additional year.

The England midfielder has also been offered the iconic No.7 shirt at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag which annoyed certain Manchester United supporters and the fans expressed their annoyance on social media.

Manchester United chased down Mason Mount for three weeks but eventually reached a £60m agreement with Chelsea towards the end of June. Erik ten Hag failed in his first attempt to capture Mason Mount from Chelsea in 2018 at Ajax but has now, finally gotten his man.

The United boss, Erik ten Hag, is a huge fan of Mason Mount and persuaded his superiors at Old Trafford to sign the 24-year-old versatile midfielder, despite the Englishman contributing just two goals and three assists for Chelsea last season.

A heavy summer overhaul was tipped to happen at Old Trafford this summer but it is yet to been seen why no player has departed the club.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s take a look at the five players Manchester United must offload this summer to pave way for new arrivals.

1. Anthony Martial

Erik ten Hag needs a world-class striker to rival Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title next season and Manchester United are definitely going to sign one for the Dutchman.

Anthony Martial currently occupies the No.9 shirt at Manchester United but must be sold out this summer for his inconsistency last season.

2. Harry Maguire

The Englishman is currently out of favour under Erik ten Hag and his departure would reduce a huge wage from Man United’s budget.

3. David De Gea

The Spaniard is out of contract this summer and appears reluctant to sign a new deal.

4. Fred

Manchester United has Casemiro and Scott Mctominay and should probably cash out on the Brazilian this summer.

5. Anthony Elanga

The Swede international is young and inexperienced and Manchester United must put him up for sale this summer.

Kelvin727 (

)