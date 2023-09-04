EPL: 5 player injuries that will affect their team’s performances this season as Partey joins list

The 2023/2024 season is still fresh, however there have been a growing list of players who are injured.

Adding to the list is Thomas Partey who is expected to miss six weeks of action as he recovers.

Injuries are setbacks for teams, especially those who have ambitions. Having no back up for those injured players could be the worst thing that could happen to any team.

Chelsea suffered an injury laden past season which added to their below the par performance in the EPL last season and still they are having issues with a number of injuries this season.

List of injuries this season.

1. Jurien Timber

The Gunners were anticipating to watch the young dutch player for most of the league matches this season. But as it stands the player will be unavailable for most of the season as he suffers from a knee injury.

2. Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian is said to be suffering from a groin, and is expected to be out of action for six weeks.

The international break will serve Arsenal well as the player recovers, however it is a blow to the squad.

3. Reece James

Although the player is said to be expected in action for the Blues after the International break, it is not yet known which exact date he his to return.

4. Christopher Nkunku

The Blues striker is expected to be out for at least 3 months as he nurtures a knee injury. The player has since been out of action since August.

5. Kevin De Bruyne

He his expected to be out for at least the next 3 months also after he was forced to undergo a surgery to repair his hamstring. The player’s absence will be a blow to City, however City’s performance without their captain gas been good. It is a matter of time before we see if they can manage without him or not.

