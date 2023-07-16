EPL: 5 Chelsea players with a point to prove in pre-season

Former Southampton Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-German boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has a lot of work on his desk at Stamford Bridge this summer.

First, returning Chelsea to their elite best could prove too difficult next season given the number of star players that has recently departed the club this summer.

Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Ruben Loftus-cheek, Christian Pulisic, Eduoard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Cesar Azpilicueta has all left West London this transfer window with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson the only two new faces Chelsea has welcomed in this summer.

Gabon international, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is also expected to follow suite.

Romelu Lukaku is tipped to link up with Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season but seeks a transfer out from Chelsea and is currently in negotiations with Juventus after talks broke down with Inter Milan on Friday.

In terms of new arrivals, the Blues have been in negotiations over the past month, with Brighton Hove Albion for the transfer fee of Ecuadorian midfielder, Moises Caceido.

The Seagulls values the Ecuadorian for around £100m and Chelsea are hoping to reach a compromise.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly move to the main central message of this article, below are the 5 Chelsea players with a point to prove in pre-season.

1. Romelu Lukaku

It is looking unlikely that Romelu Lukaku will sign for another club this summer and should have his sights set on impressing Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea’s 2023 pre-season tour.

2. Mykhalio Mudryk

The Ukraine winger has to prove to the Chelsea faithfuls that he is worth every penny spent on him by Todd Boehly in his transfer.

3. Marc Cucurella

Another statement signing of Todd Boehly’s era but turned out to be a huge disappointment.

4. Raheem Sterling

The Englishman was a shadow of himself at Stamford Bridge last season.

5. Hakim Ziyech

He proposed transfer to Al Nassr failed but should have a second shot at redemption when he links up with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea’s preseason tour.

