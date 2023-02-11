EPL: 3 Players Joao Felix Could Replace In Chelsea’s Starting XI Against West Ham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Joao Felix served his final match ban against the same side that he was sent off in his Premier League debut, but he is expected to slot right back into Graham Potter’s starting XI against West Ham United.

Chelsea has managed to score just once in their last 3 league appearances without Joao Felix, although the Portuguese has only spent an hour on the pitch for the Blues.

Currently, both Chelsea and West Ham United are struggling for form off late and Saturday’s encounter is expected to yield a few number of goals.

The Hammers are going to be without Thilo Kehrer and Danny Ings is expected to be named among the substitute again.

Raheem Sterling remains a major doubt for Chelsea while Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic and Dennis Zakaria are all set to miss out despite returning to training.

Chelsea are striving for goals at the moment and Graham Potter cannot afford to make a costly mistake, such as to keep Joao Felix on the bench when Chelsea face West Ham on Saturday.

So now, let’s take a look at the 3 players Joao Felix could replace in Chelsea’s starting XI against West Ham United on Saturday.

1. Mason Mount

The Englishman is currently occupying the No.10 role at Chelsea but Graham Potter prefers to have Joao Felix as his main talisman in midfield.

2. Hakim Ziyech

The Morocco international went missing against Fulham as Chelsea struggled to create any clear cut chance with Hakim Ziyech on the pitch.

3. Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has led Chelsea’s attack under Graham Potter with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang dropping to the bench.

Joao Felix can operate in any area of attack but prefers to play as No.10 and has already acknowledged that he is ready to play in any position that Graham Potter asks him to play.

Kelvin727 (

)