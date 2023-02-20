EPL: 3 Managers Chelsea Could Appoint If Graham Potter Is Sacked

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier League results are getting worse at Stamford Bridge and even Todd Boehly couldn’t hard his frustration against Southampton.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Southampton on Saturday and time seems to be running out for Graham Potter.

Quality signings has been made during the January transfer window, but Graham Potter just can’t seem to get things working at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

However, despite Chelsea’s poor run of results, it has been understood that a decision has been made by the Chelsea owners, that Graham Potter will not be sacked.

Time is clearly running out for Graham Potter despite having the support of the Chelsea owners, but he has to find a solution to tackle Chelsea’s current crisis and very fast at that.

With the Blues reluctant about parting ways with former Brighton head coach, Graham Potter, let’s quickly take a look at the 3 managers Chelsea could appoint if Graham Potter is eventually relieved of his duties as Chelsea head coach.

1. Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-German head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is currently the favourite head coach to replace Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has been out of duty since 2022, after he was sacked by PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino did exceptional well while managing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and he can help transform the mood at Stamford Bridge.

2. Zinedane Zidane

The arrival of the Frenchman will certainly transform things at Stamford Bridge, but it is yet to be seen if Chelsea can actually struck a deal with the former Real Madrid head coach.

3. Thomas Tuchel

The Germany international was sacked by Todd Boehly back in September after Chelsea’s shocking 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

But Chelsea fan base were once heard chanting Thomas Tuchel during an FA Cup clash against Man City.

Kelvin727 (

)