EPL 2023-24: How Jackson Might Follow In Haaland’s Footsteps & Become The Signing Of The Season

With the 2023-24 English Premier league set to get underway in two weeks time, all 20 teams in the competition have been busy in the summer transfer window, strengthening their squad ahead of another long and demanding football season.

Last season, Erling Haaland who signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund proved himself to be the signing of the season after his unprecedented performances for the Cityzens saw him win the golden boot as well as a historic treble.

This season, one player who looks like he can follow in Haaland’s footsteps is Chelsea’s Nicholas Jackson. The Senegalese striker signed from Villarreal for just £30m has surpassed the expectations of many people.

According to a poll by Skysports, Declan Rice is expected to be the signing of the season after 29% of fans tipped him following his £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal. Interesting, Jackson only got 1% of the votes.

From what we’ve seen from the pre-season so far, none of these signings have impressed as much as Jackson has for his new team. Maybe things would change when the season kicks off, but so far, Jackson is the clear favourite.

