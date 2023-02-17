EPL: 2 Strong Teams That Could Drop Points On Match Day 24 This Weekend

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier league actions for match day 24 will kick off this weekend and some of the big EPL teams have daunting opponents that could see them drop points which would consequently have an effect on their respective title race and top 4 aspirations. Here are 2 strong teams that could drop points in match day 24.

1. Aston Villa vs Arsenal (Villa Park)

The first premier league fixture of the weekend will take place at Villa park where Arsenal takes on Aston Villa as they will look to bounce back to winning ways following 2 losses and 1 draw from their last 3 games.

However, an Arsenal win is not as straight forward as many would think considering that Aston Villa will be at home whilst also considering their impressive form against the Big Six. Aston Villa have beaten Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham this season whilst also getting a draw against Man City at the beginning of the season. With Arsenal already dwindling with their performances and results in recent games, it is worth considering that Aston Villa could beat or get a draw against Arsenal.

2. Newcastle vs Liverpool (St James Park)

Liverpool will be looking to build on their win over Everton when they travel to St James Park to take on Newcastle United.

Not many would regard Newcastle as one of the big six in the premier league but considering where they are in the table, recording just 1 defeat, they are certainly one of the strong teams in the premier league.

However, they haven’t been in the best form lately, drawing 4 of their last 6 league games. Although Liverpool are also not anywhere near their best this season, Liverpool looked rejuvenated against Everton and if they carry on with that performance against Newcastle,they could get a result. For the record, Liverpool are the only team to have beaten Newcastle this season which shows why Newcastle could taste another defeat this weekend.

