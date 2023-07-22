EPL: 2 signings Man United could still complete before the start of next season

Erik ten Hag has given the United faithfuls a guarantee that Manchester United will do everything in their power to sign a striker this summer.

Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles completed transfer switchs to Nottingham Forest and Al Nassr on Friday respectively. While Manchester United announced the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Cameroon shotstopper has inherited the vacant No.24 jersey number at Old Trafford and completed his first training session with the club at the Carrington on Friday.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper, has joined Erik ten Hag’s side as Manchester United’s second major signing of the summer.

A transfer fee of £47m has been paid to Inter Milan for the services of Andre Onana.

The 27-year-old was prioritised after David De Gea was allowed to walk away this summer and Erik ten Hag highly admires Onana’s distribution skills.

Now, with a new midfielder and a new shotstopper signed at Manchester United this summer, the Red Devils will now switch their focus on landing a world class centre forward before the start of next season.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane was Erik ten Hag’s leading target but a deal for the 29-year-old has failed to materialised with Bayern Munich already in talks with Daniel Levy to sign the Englishman.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly move to the main central message of this article.

Below are the 2 summer signings Manchester United could still complete before the start of the upcoming campaign.

1. Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane international has surprisingly emerged as Erik ten Hag’s striker alternative for Harry Kane this summer.

However, Atalanta values the 20-year-old at £60m, a fee that Manchester United are hoping on reaching a compromise on before the start of next season.

2. Sofyan Amarabat

Another surprising transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

The Fiorentina midfielder starred in the 2022 World Cup with Morocco and has caught the eye of Erik ten Hag.

Kelvin727 (

)