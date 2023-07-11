EPL: 2 signings Man United could complete before the start of next season

The Red Devils are scheduled to begin their 2023 preseason tour on Wednesday.

And for now, Manchester United cannot afford a new striker but has a way of tackling that problem.

Before the start of this year, Marcus Rashford had scored 7 goals for Manchester United. 4 in the league, twice in the Europa League and once in the Carabao Cup.

Before the 2022 World Cup began but eventually went on to find the back of the net on 23 more occasions.

He scored his most goals in a single campaign for Manchester United last season, including a goalscoring run that feature 8 successive goals in 8 consecutive Old Trafford games.

He was Manchester United goalscoring machine last season just as Erling Haaland is to Man City but in FA Cup final, the 25-year-old English winger, appeared tired and out of gas but Erik ten Hag had no one to interchange the England forward with.

Anthony Martial and Antony Santos were ruled out of the FA Cup final, Elanga has never showed promise under Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman was forced to introduce Wout Weghorst in desperate search of a goal.

But to no avail, Alejandro Garnacho’s introduction was the only threat Man City’s back three had to deal with but Marcus Rashford was largely annoymous playing as a No.9 against Ruben Dias, John Stones and Manuel Alkanji.

Now with all that in and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the 2 deals Manchester United could complete before the start of next season.

1. Rasmus Hojlund

The Atalanta striker is top of Manchester United’s transfer list after deals for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen could cost the Red Devils a huge fortune this summer. Erik ten Hag has to settle down with the 20-year-old and Manchester United could get a deal over the line before the start of next season.

2. Andre Onana

Another reunion is being mooted at Old Trafford this summer with Erik ten Hag pointing out his former shotstopper at Ajax, Andre Onana, as his No.1 candidate to replace David De Gea next season.

