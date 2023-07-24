EPL: 2 signings Chelsea could still complete before the start of next season

Chelsea has won two of their opening 2023 pre-season games with two of their major summer signings in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson both scoring and assisting in both games.

Against Wrexham, Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to add a fourth goal for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, in what eventually turned out to be a 5-0 victory for the Blues, Nicolas Jackson registered two assists.

Mauricio Pochettino’s second pre-season game in charge of Chelsea, witnessed Nicolas Jackson scoring and assisting twice before he was substituted in the second-half.

Newcastle United are Chelsea’s next opponents at the US but the Blues has been reportedly active in the current transfer market for suitable options to strengthen their squad this summer.

With Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Ruben Loftus-cheek and Mason Mount all sold out, the midfield area is a must strenghten position for the Blues this summer.

And Chelsea has been keeping close tabs on Juventus Dusan Vlahovic for a quite sometime now and intends offering Romelu Lukaku as a makeshift deal for the Serbia international.

Mauricio Pochettino will fancy all the support Todd Boehly can offer in the current transfer market so as to, avoid a repeat of last season’s misfortunes.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below are the 2 signings Chelsea could still complete before the start of the fast approaching 2023-24 campaign.

1. Muhammed Kudus

Surprisingly, Ajax and Ghanaian star, Muhammed Kudus, is highly admired and wanted by Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

2. Moises Caceido

The Ecuadorian midfielder wants to join Chelsea by any means possible but his current employees at the Amex are holding out on a £100m price tag from the Blues.

However, Todd Boehly and Co. are still working on any means necessary to strike an agreement with Brighton over the transfer fee of Moises Caceido.

Kelvin727 (

)