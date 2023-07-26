EPL: 2 players most likely to join Man United before the start of next season

The Red Devils had their fourth pre-season outing at California on Wednesday night but Erik ten Hag fielded a youthful XI that lost 3-1 to Ryan Reynolds Wrexham United.

The scoreline of the game reflected on how poor Manchester United were last night. A red card was shown and Mullin suffered a serious injury that required an oxygen mask after the friendly encounter at California.

Erik ten Hag is currently buying the idea of giving youngsters a chance to shine at Manchester United’s pre-season games this summer.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are still negotiating with Atalanta for Denmark striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old emerged as Erik ten Hag’s favourite transfer alternative for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, after both Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur placed hefty price tags on the duo respectively.

Erik ten Hag has been a huge fan of Harry Kane since day one and wanted the Englishman as his first signing of the 2023 summer. However, Daniel Levy was not ready to negotiate with a Manchester United for Harry Kane.

The Red Devils had to pursue Chelsea’s Mason Mount instead. The 24-year-old English midfielder eventually signed for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s first summer signing before Andre Onana arrived as David De Gea’s permanent replacement.

Now, with all that in mind and further delays, let's quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below are the two players most likely to join Manchester United before the start of next season.

1. Sofyan Ambrabat

The Morocco international has been largely mooted with a move to the Premier League after starring at the Qatar, in the 2022 World Cup.

However, Liverpool has entered the race to sign the Fiorentina midfielder, but the 26-year-old prefers a move to Old Trafford.

2. Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United has agreed personal terms with the Dane international and has submitted a £60m bid to Atalanta.

