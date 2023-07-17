EPL: 10 most expensive English players as Declan Rice joins Arsenal

With no further delay, let’s quickly take a look at the ten most expensive English players signed by Premier League clubs as Declan Rice joins Arsenal on a club record deal this summer.

The Gunners has officially announced the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United on Saturday. Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a club-record fee of £105 million.

The 24-year-old England midfielder signed a five-year contract with the Gunners that would keep him tied down at the Emirates stadium until 2028. With an option to extend for an additional year.

Declan Rice move to Arsenal made him the most expensive English player signed by a Premier League club in history of football.

The 24-year-old is currently ahead of Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, who sits in second position after his £100 million move from Aston Villa to the Citizens in 2021.

The England midfielder joins Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s third signing of the summer behind, Kai Havertz and Netherlands international, Jurrien Timber.

Below are the top 10 most expensive English players as Declan Rice completes a club record fee of £105 from West Ham United to Arsenal.

1. Declan Rice (£105m)

From West Ham United to Arsenal.

2. Jack Grealish (£100m)

From Aston Villa to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

3. Harry Maguire (£80m)

The Englishman completed his long awaited big money in the summer of 2019, from Leicester City to Manchester United.

4. Jadon Sancho (£75m)

From Borrussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

5. Mason Mount (£60m)

From Chelsea to Manchester United.

6. Ben White (£50m)

From Brighton Hove Albion to Arsenal.

7. Raheem Sterling (£49m)

From Manchester City to Chelsea.

8. Aaron Wan-bissaka (£48.5m)

From Crystal Palace to Manchester United.

9. John Stones (£47.5m)

From Everton to Manchester City.

10. Kyle Walker (£45m)

From Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City.

