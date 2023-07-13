Enzo, Pogba, Bellingham And 7 Other Midfielders Whose Transfers Cost Over €70 Million

Chelsea spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica last summer. He’s the most expensive midfielder of all time and can also be considered as one of the best midfielders in the premier league right now despite his inconsistent performances for Chelsea last season. He won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and was named best young player of the tournament.

Manchester United spent €105 million on signing Paul Pogba from Juventus, he’s the second most expensive midfielder of all time.

Real Madrid spent €103 million on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, he’s the third most expensive midfielder of all time.

Barcelona spent €86 million on signing Frenkie De Jong from Ajax. He has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Juventus spent €80.6 million on signing Arthur From Barcelona while Aurelian Tchouameni joined Real Madrid from Monaco for €80 million.

Chelsea spent €80 million on signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. City spent €76 million on signing Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg and Real Madrid spent €75 million on signing James Rodriguez from Monaco.

