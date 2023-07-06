Enzo, Mudryk, Fofana And Others: Chelsea Pursuit Young Talents As Blues Wants Matheus Franca

Romano has revealed Chelsea are “very serious” about Franca and will face his club Flamengo “this week”.

Romano said, “He was on the Newcastle list in January, but the offer was rejected. It was a €20 million package.

“He was also on the Bayer Leverkusen list, but Chelsea are taking Mateus Franca very seriously at the moment and there will be meetings this week between the club, Flamingo and Chelsea to discuss the terms of the deal.” Transfer strategy, young talent with huge potential. invest huge sums of money in Players such as Mihailo Mudrik, Wesley Fofana, David Fofana, Benoît Badiasile and Enzo Fernández all joined the club during their time as Americans in West London.

This kind of approach can lead to mixed results as you have good players and good players. The question remains as to which category Franca falls into.

This Brazilian seems to have a lot of potential. He has represented the club in prestigious competitions such as the Copa Libertadores and the FIFA Club World Cup, attracting the attention of three of Europe’s biggest teams.

That said, Franca will need to prove herself on loan first. It’s hard to imagine a teenager from the Brazilian league going straight to England’s top league and making an impression there, but his stints elsewhere in Europe have done a lot. detection.

Chelsea’s continued investment in the future is good, but the Blues also need to think about the here and now. Nine of last season’s first-team players have already left the club in one way or another this summer. Mauricio Pochettino needs more talent to even out Chelsea’s squad across the various competitions.

