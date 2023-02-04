Enzo Fernandez’s £106million Transfer Fee Might Drive Him Towards Struggle At Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Record Signing Enzo Fernandez came close to scoring a goal on his Premier league debut for the West London club against Fulham on Friday.

The FIFA World Cup Winner had an amazing performance on his Chelsea debut but, judging by Mykhaylo Mudryk’s horrible performance in the same game, it is clear that one great appearance from Enzo Fernandez shouldn’t shake off the fear that he won’t struggle at Chelsea.

Mykhaylo Mudryk performed fantastically on his Premier league debut against Liverpool but, the Ukrainian Winger was horrible against Fulham and had to be nicked at the beginning of the second half against Fulham.

Enzo Fernandez definitely showed sign of a Star player on his Chelsea debut and he seemed too good for the Chelsea team as his performance made his teammates looked like amateur Players but, it’s too early to make any Verdict on him.

If anything, Enzo Fernandez should be protected because his price tag is always going to be an issue. Any misplaced pass, a failed dribble attempt or an inaccurate long balls, he’s going to be scrutinized just because he cost over £100million.

It’s also Worthy of note that Chelsea haven’t had luck on the players that they paid astronomical prices to sign. Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Pulisic are recent examples of that.

