This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly unconvinced by Chelsea’s project and would prefer to join Liverpool next summer instead of joining the West London club. Todd Boehly has a strong interest in Jude Bellingham as the American Businessman reportedly wanted to sign the Midfielder from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Chelsea will have to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid as the two clubs also want the England International but, Jude Bellingham wants Liverpool.

According to Bleacher Report, Jude Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool because he doesn’t fancy Chelsea’s current project.

If you ask me, I think that is Jude Bellingham’s subtle way of saying that he’s scared of getting Benched by Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea because using Chelsea’s project as an excuse is not valid enough.

Chelsea is building a great project right now and they are trying to assemble a young squad that can dominate Europe for seasons. It doesn’t make sense that any Player would say they don’t want to be part of that project. Most of the Players that Chelsea signed in January including Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk joined because of that project.

Jude Bellingham has been the main Man for Borussia Dortmund in the last 2 seasons but, that could change if he joins Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez is obviously Chelsea’s number 1 Midfielder right now. If N’Golo Kante stays next season, he could become Enzo Fernandez’s partner in Chelsea’s Midfield.

Besides, if Enzo Fernandez develops to be a complete Midfielder, he will, by Miles, be better than Jude Bellingham. Don’t forget that Enzo Fernandez is a World Cup Winner and Player of the tournament. It’s going to be hard for Jude Bellingham to beat that.

AminullahiMuritala (

)