Chelsea football club and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez took part in Argentina training session last night as he prepares for their highly anticipated world cup qualifying game against Ecuador this weekend.

The midfielder will be coming up against his club teammate Moises Caicedo in midfield, Argentina will be hoping to kickoff their world cup qualifying campaign with a victory and Enzo Fernandez will as always be crucial in that game.

Enzo Fernandez in training session with Argentina Twitter photos.

He has not enjoyed the best of time with Chelsea despite playing well his side have struggled to win games but at the national team level he has been winning games.

Enzo Fernandez and his Argentina teammates Twitter photos.

Meanwhile striker Nicolas Jackson have also arrived Senegal ahead of his country’s Africa cup of nation qualifying game, he will be hoping to help his side book qualifications.

He has only scored just one goal for his club side Chelsea, the goal came against Luton Town in game week three.

Nicolas Jackson arriving for Senegal AFCON qualifying Twitter photos

