This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea completed their January transfer window with the addition of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. Chelsea agreed to pay £121M in six installments for the midfielder. They will however pay £40M upfront.

Enzo was officially unveiled by the club this evening. He has been given the number 5 Jersey that was previously worn by Jorginho. With several injured Chelsea player at the moment, Enzo is expected to take a major role in the club as soon as possible.

Speaking after he was unveiled, the midfielder thanked the club for doing everything to get him to London.

“I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project. I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies.”

Speaking further, Enzo stated that he could not wait to play in front of the fans and help his teammates on and off the pitch.

Akinsports (

)