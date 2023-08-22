SPORT

Enzo Fernandez Poor Records at Chelsea Despite His Good Performances on the Pitch

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez during the January Transfer window from Benfica for a club-record fee. The transfer that brought Enzo to Chelsea was full of roller coasters as Benfica delayed the sale until the last minute. Since he signed for Chelsea, he has been Chelsea’s best player by miles; his performances every match have been outstanding. Many Chelsea fans consider Enzo playing for Chelsea a privilege. According to them, it’s been a long time since they last had a player of his quality. Despite Enzo good performances on the pitch, his records for Chelsea are not good. The records are poor compared to the effort he puts in per match. Some of the poor records of Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea are:

1. Only 4 Wins in Last 24 Games since Joining Chelsea: Since Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea, he has only won 4 games out of the last 24 played. It’s a very poor record, as Chelsea’s overall bad form contributed to it.

2. Enzo Fernandez has never been in the top half of the Premier League Table since Joining Chelsea: Last season, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League table, which is the bottom half. When Enzo joined, Chelsea were not in the top half, that is, the first 10. Chelsea’s poor form continued even after Enzo Fernandez was signed, to the point that Chelsea never went higher than the 11th position in the Premier League. Currently, Chelsea sits at the 15th position with just one point gained out of the possible 6.

