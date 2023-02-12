Enzo Fernandez Is Just 1 Assist Away From Equalling Chelsea’s Best Assist Record In EPL This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s best creators have been struggling to create assists for the West London club in the Premier league this season, although one could blame their injury for their slow and horrible stat in this campaign.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James were arguably among the best and top assisters at Chelsea last season but, this season, the Fullback Duo have made just 1 Assist each in the Premier league for the Blues. Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovavic and Kai Havertz have also made just 1 Assist for Chelsea in the EPL this season.

Enzo Fernandez joined the Blues on the deadline day of the January winter transfer window and he has already been impactful for the West London club. The Argentina National registered his first assist for Chelsea against West Ham United on Saturday.

With that assist, only Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have more Assists than Enzo Fernandez in the Premier league this season, despite the fact that the Argentina Midfielder joined them about two weeks ago.

Enzo Fernandez just needs one more assist in the Premier league and he’ll be among the Chelsea Players with highest number of assists this season, surpassing Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

