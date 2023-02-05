Enzo Fernandez Inspires to be Like Declan Rice Ahead of Record-Breaking Chelsea Move”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Enzo Fernandez has made headlines with his recent move to Chelsea, costing the club a whopping £107 million. The Spanish star has credited his success to his inspiration, none other than Chelsea’s top transfer target, Declan Rice. The West Ham midfielder has long been linked with a move back to west London, with the Blues’ chairman Todd Boehly reportedly keen on securing a deal in the summer.

Fernandez revealed that he watched footage of Rice before his transfer to Stamford Bridge and learned from the England international’s style of play. The Spanish star claimed that he tries to watch as much football as possible and learn from all the great players. Rice has not only inspired Fernandez but has attracted attention from a number of top clubs, including Real Madrid and Arsenal.

However, West Ham manager David Moyes warned that it will take another British record fee to lure Rice away from the Hammers. The manager expressed his hope that Rice stays at the club and continues to develop his game, but also stated that if Rice does leave, his transfer fee will far exceed Fernandez’s.

Rice’s contract with West Ham is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the club will have to decide whether to cash in on the midfielder before he enters the final year of his deal. As the transfer window heats up, fans and clubs alike will be eagerly awaiting to see where Rice will end up next. Meanwhile, Fernandez has already made his debut with Chelsea, helping the team secure a clean sheet in his first match. With all the attention and excitement surrounding Rice and Fernandez, the football world is in for a treat.

