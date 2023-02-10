Enzo Fernandez has adapted very well and he’s worth €121m because he is a top talent – Joao Felix

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portugal national team star Joao Felix has showered praise on Argentina national team star Enzo Fernandez, after adapting quickly to Chelsea football club style of play.

Enzo Fernandez was signed by Chelsea football club from Portuguese Primeira Liga giants Benfica football club on Transfer deadline day for €121 million, and he was able to make his debut for the club few days after.

The youngster was given a surprise starting role by coach Graham Potter in Chelsea football club’s last game against Fulham football club, despite joining them on transfer deadline day and he was rated as one of the best players in the game

Joao Felix was also signed by Chelsea football club in the January transfer window on a short loan deal from Spanish Laliga Santander giants Atletico Madrid football club and he has played a game for the club.

The youngster was shown a straight red card for unsportsmanlike behaviour in his debut game for Chelsea football club against Fulham football club, and he has served his three-match ban and he is expected to return to action for the club against West Ham United football club this weekend.

Speaking to the newsmen on Thursday evening, Joao Felix praised Chelsea football club for their project and he also showered praise on Enzo Fernandez.

João Félix was quoted by Skysports and respected Italian Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano that;

“Chelsea is a top club, and it’s so easy to feel it’s a very, very rich club”, tells AS. It was easy to adapt for me, I spoke to Potter immediately, it was very positive. Enzo Fernández has also adapted very fast, he’s worth €121m as he’s a top talent.”

Joao Felix continued by saying;

“He is worth that kind of money because he’s a young lad, he’s a very good player and there’s so much scope for him to get better and better. He’s most likely going to be one of the best central midfielders in Europe.”

