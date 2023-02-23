Enzo Fernandez discloses the impact Lionel Messi has had on his career

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea is enduring one of their worst seasons so far as they sit in 10th place in the English Premier League table. After succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Southampton at the weekend, the Blues will switch their attention to their next league game against Tottenham away from home.

According to reports coming from PSGTALK, Enzo Fernandez spoke with Chelsea’s official website and discussed Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi’s influence on his career as a team-mate, an inspiration, and a competitor.

“I’ve always said Leo Messi was a player I look up to, I have always tried to learn from him. He’s a great person and has given me love and support within the team”, Fernandez said.

“I also had to face him when I played for Benfica in the Champions League, as he played for PSG. Right after that, we became teammates in the Argentina squad. He is a great person. Very humble, and hardworking. He deserves everything he’s achieved in football”, Fernandez added. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)