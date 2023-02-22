Enzo Fernandez changes hairstyle as Chelsea prepares for Tottenham hotspur match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club midfielder Enzo Fernandez spotted a new hairstyle as Chelsea trained yesterday evening ahead of their upcoming English premier league game against Tottenham hotspur on Sunday at white hartlane.

Recall that the big money signing from the just concluded January transfer window have been carrying a blonde hair since he signed for Chelsea but he has changed it to simple black color as spotted in the latest training session at Cobham center.

The midfielder although have shown flashes of his brilliance from midfield but is yet to lead Chelsea to victory in any competition so far, he will be hoping that his new appearance will bring him and his teammates lots of luck at the weekend.

Meanwhile Chelsea welcomed back midfielder Ngolo Kante to first team training session yesterday while Reece James and Thiago Silva who missed the clash with Southampton at the weekend are equally back in training.

