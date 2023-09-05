SPORT

Enzo Fernandez arrives Argentina and Mykhailo Mudryk trains with Ukraine (photos)

Chelsea football club players invited for the upcoming international football assignments arrived their various nation as preparations for the various games hits up.

Enzo Fernandez was spotted arriving Argentine ahead of his country’s world qualifying game against Ecuador at the weekend, he will be coming up against his club teammate Moises Caicedo in that game.

Enzo Fernandez and his teammate arriving at Argentina camp Twitter photos.

While Enzo Fernandez is just arriving his country, the players in Europe have already resumed training sessions, Mykhailo Mudryk is training with Ukraine ahead of a date with England this weekend.

Mykhailo Mudryk and his Ukraine teammates Twitter photos.

Ben chilwell, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwil are all training with England and will be hoping to beat their club teammate Mykhailo Mudryk when they take on Ukraine this weekend.

Ben chilwell in three lion of England training session Twitter photos.

We will continue to bring all the updates from the two weeks international football assignments as Chelsea players try to guide their different countries to victory.

