Enzo Fernandez and players who are yet to resume pre-season preparations with their clubs

The 2023-2024 clubs preseason preparations is moving on swiftly across Europe and all the world, many club have even advanced to the level of playing pre-season friendlies, yesterday Manchester united took on Leeds united while Arsenal will be in action today.

Yet there are still some notable players who are yet to link up with their club side for the 2023-2024 preseason preparations, below we have picked out few of those players.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder is still out on holiday vacation, Mauricio Pochettino side have been training for weeks now and Enzo Fernandez will likely be playing catch up when he arrives.

Enzo Fernandez training privately whole on holiday Twitter photos.

Liverpool attacker Mo Salah. The Anfield fan favourite is yet to link up with his teammates for the preseason preparations, although he looks in great shape while on holiday vacation.

Mo Salah hitting the gym while on holiday Twitter photos.

Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo. ﻿The Real Madrid players are spending the holiday vacation in Brazil and it looks they are having their own pre-season preparations there.

Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior Twitter photos.

Christopher Nkunku. The Chelsea new signing is yet to also link up with his teammates at Cobham center for preseason preparations.

Marcus Rashford. The Manchester united striker is still out on holiday vacation despite his club playing their first preseason game against Leeds united yesterday.

Marcus Rashford keeping fit while on holiday vacation Twitter photos

