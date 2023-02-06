Enzo Fernandez And N’Golo Kante At The Midfield Would Make Chelsea A Dominating Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Enzo Fernandez was quite Impressive on his Chelsea debut but there’s still something missing in Chelsea’s Midfield which could improve the performance of the Argentina National.

Last summer, Chelsea tried to sign Moises Caicedo after the negotiations with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez initially collapsed but Many Chelsea Fans were against the deal as they wanted Chelsea to prioritize Enzo Fernandez over any other Midfielder.

It’s not that they didn’t wanted Moises Caicedo, they just preferred Moises Caicedo playing alongside Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea as that would be the perfect partnership.

Chelsea needs an elite Defensive Midfielder right now as that will be the key to maximize the performance of Enzo Fernandez. They missed out on signing Moises Caicedo last summer but, Chelsea can look inwardly and find a temporary solution to that till at least next summer.

N’Golo Kante hasn’t been available for Chelsea this season because of injury. The Frenchman hasn’t play any game for Chelsea this season since he left the pitch during the game against Tottenham Hotspur in Chelsea’s second League game of the 2022/23 season.

N’Golo Kante is one of best Defensive Midfielders in Europe when he’s fit. Pair a Player like him with Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea would have a World Class midfield.

AminullahiMuritala (

)