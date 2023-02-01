Enzo Fernadez, The Premier League Most Expensive Signing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The transfer of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea for a fee of 121 million pounds was announced by the Portuguese club on Wednesday. This transfer made Fernandez the most expensive player in the history of soccer in the United Kingdom. This publication can be found on Transfermarkt

The price exceeded the 100 million pounds (then equivalent to $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa in August 2021 for England international Jack Grealish.

After a day of negotiations between Benfica and the co-owners of the Premier League club, Chelsea agreed to pay the release clause in the World Cup winner’s contract. The player is 21 years old and won the World Cup in 2014.

In August, Fernandez made the move from Argentine team River Plate to Portuguese club Benfica, reportedly for a transfer fee of approximately $10 million plus add-ons.

The previous year, during the World Cup, which took place in Qatar, his notoriety expanded when he was selected to play for Argentina during the team’s march to the championship. In Qatar World Cup, He won the best young player of the year award

Photo Credit Google

