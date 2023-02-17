Enzo And Joao Felix Will Play Together For The 1st Time At Home Against Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Star Boys Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix are expected to grace Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon when the Graham Potter’s side will host Southampton in a Premier League clash.

Since Chelsea signed the two Players during the just concluded Winter transfer window, the duo have made 3 appearances each but none of those appearances has been together in front of Chelsea’s Home Fans at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix made his Chelsea Debut against Fulham but, he got a three-match ban that made him missed the game against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham. He returned to the starting lineup against West Ham United at London Stadium last weekend and was able to get his first Chelsea goal.

The Portuguese National also started for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

For Enzo Fernandez, he made his Premier league debut against Fulham at Stamford Bridge but, Joao Felix wasn’t available for the game. The duo played together for the first time against West Ham United at London Stadium last weekend, and combined to get a goal as Enzo Fernandez assisted Joao Felix’s goal.

The clash against Southampton on Saturday will be the first time that both Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez will start together at Stamford Bridge as Joao Felix hopes to make his Stamford bridge debut against the Saints on Saturday.

