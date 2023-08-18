English Premier League Team of the Week for GW 1 Based on Ratings

The English Premier League is back and so are the fantastic players who play in it. Some of those players have set the ball rolling rather impressively by putting in incredible performances on the first game week of the new season.

There were plenty of goals on show in the first week of the English Premier League. It was also another season but the same Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker scored twice as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win as they seek a successful defense of their crown. Rodri was also another Manchester City player who was at his best on the opening day of the new English Premier League season.

The Spanish midfielder provided the assist for Haaland’s first goal before scoring the third goal himself.

According to Whoscored, Erling Haaland had a rating of 8.63 for his performance while Rodri was the second-best player of game week-one as he got a rating of 9.01.

Fulham shot-stopper, Bernd Leno was the best player of game-week one. The former Arsenal goalkeeper had a performance rating of 9.11 after making nine saves and kept a clean sheet as his side got a 1-0 win away from home against Everton.

Manchester United left a lot to be desired with their performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. If not for the away team’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal, the Red Devils would have easily lost the game. However, Erik ten Hag’s men were able to get the job done with a 1-0 win. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was instrumental to the goal as his cross from a delightful Bruno Fernandes pass found Raphaël Varane at the far post, who just needed to head into an empty net.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive and attacking performance in the game was impressive and Whoscored gave him a rating of 8.27.

Below is the full details of the English Premier League team of the week for matchday one based on Whoscored ratings:

