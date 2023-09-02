English Premier League table and top scorers after West Ham defeated Luton

West Ham United football club continued their impressive run of form in the English Premier League, as they secured a remarkable 2-1 away victory over Luton Town football club to move to the top spot of the League table.

David Moyes led West Ham United football club have been exceptional since the beginning of the season, and they have been able to win three of their 4 League matches.

West Ham United football club played a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth football club in their first game of the season, and they defeated Chelsea football club in their second game, they also defeated Brighton and Hove Albion football club in their third game, before defeating Luton Town football club 2-1 on Friday night.

Luton Town football club have not been getting it right since they promoted to the English Premier League, and they have lost all their matches.

England star Jarod Bowen broke the deadlock for West Ham United football club in the 37th minute after receiving an assist from Lucas Paqueta to end the first half 1-0.

Ex-Chelsea star Kurt Zouma doubled the lead for West Ham United football club in the 85th minute an assist from James Ward-Prowse, before Mads Juel Andersen scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 2-1.

The victory over Luton Town football club has now taken West Ham United football club to the top spot of the English Premier League table with 10 points from 4 matches played, while Manchester City football club are currently at the second spot of the table with 9 points.

Jarod Bowen of West Ham United football club is currently the highest goal scorer with 3 goals and an assist, and Taiwo Awoniyi, Erling Braut Haaland, Solly March and Bryan Mbeumo have 3 goals each, while Moussa Diaby has 2 goals.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

