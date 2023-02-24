English Premier League table and highest goal scorers chart after Wolves forced Fulham to a 1-1 draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fulham football club were forced to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers football club at Craven Cottage Stadium on Friday night, to move to the 6th spot of the English Premier League table.

Marco Silva led Fulham football club have been doing pretty well in the English Premier League since the beginning of the season, and they were able to impress again on Friday night, as they came from behind to play a 1-1 draw.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in no victor, no vanquished.

Spain national team star Pablo Sarabia broke the deadlock for Wolverhampton Wanderers football club in the 23rd minute through an assist from Raul Jimenez to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Fulham football club equalized through Israel national team star Manor Solomon in the 64th minute an assist from United States of America national team star Antonee Robinson to end the match 1-1.

The draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers football club at the Craven Cottage Stadium has now taken Fulham football club to the 6th spot of the English Premier League table, while Wolverhampton Wanderers football club also moved to the 15th spot of the table with 24 points from 24 matches played.

English Premier League table after Fulham football club were forced to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers football club;

English Premier League current highest goal scorers;

