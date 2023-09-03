English Premier League: Results And Table After Arsenal Beat United And Liverpool Beat Villa

Gradually the English Premier League is taking shape as high profile games are coming through. It was a Super Sunday excitement for supporters who saw great football artistry in venues where the big boys ply their trades.

At Anfield, Liverpool beat Aston Villa against all odds. Szoboslai opened the goals gate for the home side as early as the 3rd minute, putting a very vibrant Aston Villa side under control. Cash’s own goal sealed the half for Liverpool after he mistakenly put a goal in his own net to put the game at 2-0 in halftime. Mohamed Salah sealed the Red’s victory in the 55th minute to make it 3-0, showing how important he’s been for Liverpool and also clearing any doubt of going to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United were pretty much looking better in the early part of their away game to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium but the final result knocked them out of place after regulation time. From their first meaningful attack on Arsenal, Rashford put United in the lead just 27 minutes into the game but just a minute after Odegaard replied the visitor with a leveller to make it 1-1 at halftime. United couldn’t get anything out of their struggle in the second half to nail the host especially after Gernacho’s goal had been ruled out by the VAR but in a dramatic turn, Declan Rice grabbed a stoppage time goal to make it 2-1 as Gabriel Jesus Sealed Arsenal’s victory in the 11th minute of added time to make it a perfect 3-1 victory for Arsenal.

Man United dropped to the 11th position while Arsenal sit on the 5th spot with 10 points trailing Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United on goals difference after 4 games.as United continue to struggle this season, how far do you think they can go? Share your thoughts

