The English Premier League returned to our screens this weekend with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City opening recording a win over newly promoted Burnley last night. This Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be hoping to grab three points against their opponents and start from where they stopped last season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea and Klopp’s Liverpool will knock horns in the English Premier League on Sunday as both clubs hope to record a win in their first game of the season. This article consists of Saturday’s English Premier League fixtures, Match Preview, kick-off time, venue, and table positions,

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday English Premier League Fixtures;

Match Previews;

√ Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who finished as English Premier League runners-up last season, would be playing in the UEFA Champions League this season. This Saturday they would welcome Nottingham Forest at the famous Emirates Stadium for their first league game this season.

The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium (Arsenal’s home) later today as both teams look forward to grabbing their first three important points.

Kick-off time: 12:30 pm

√ Chelsea vs Liverpool.

The Blues who were exceptional during the pre-season tour in the USA would welcome Klopp’s Liverpool for their opening game of the season. Chelsea would not be playing in the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League this season, after failing to qualify.

Chelsea did not record a single defeat during their pre-season tour in the USA and also won the first-ever English Premier League summer series title. Based on stats they might outplay the Merseyside club when both teams knock horns on Sunday afternoon.

The game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at the famous Stamford Bridge stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off time: 4:30 pm

√ Manchester United vs Wolverhampton

It will be a battle between the wolves and the red devils on Monday night. Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United would be up against Wolves in their first league fixture of the season. Manchester United registered themselves into this season’s UEFA Champions League after a brilliant performance last season.

It will be an old affair as both teams have encountered themselves before now. Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United would be looking for a win when his team welcome Wolves on Monday night.

The game between Manchester United and Wolverhampton will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on Monday night.

Kick-off time: 8:00 pm.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City still stands firm on top of the English Premier League table with 3 points and 3 goals after registering the first league win against newly promoted Burnley last night.

The English Premier League table is expected to change after Saturday, Sunday and Monday fixtures. Check out the full list of the English Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Josehub (

)