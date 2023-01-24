English Players Who Should Switch International Allegiance to Nigeria in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In 2021, some of the world’s most famous football players shifted their allegiance to Nigeria. They have met the requirements to play for the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles. Here are a few players who should consider switching their national team allegiance to Nigeria in 2023. This would put them in a position to compete in the 2023 Nationa Cup

1. Elijah Adebayo

In legal terms, he is a British citizen. Despite this, he has not been selected to play for the English national team. This means he can still play for Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles. In England, Elijah Adebayo is a member of Luton Town’s roster. The Nigeria Football Federation should use every means at its disposal to win its allegiance on the international stage.

2. Tosin Adarabioyo

The English central defender has spent his professional career with teams like Man City and Blackburn Rovers. When Tosin Adarabioyo was younger, he played for England’s youth national team. But he can still represent Nigeria on the field. This year he needs to declare his allegiance to Nigeria on the international stage. He’s 25 years old now. He needs to start representing his country in international football. The Adarabioyos can trace their roots back to Nigeria, and Tosin is one of them.

3. Eberechi Eze

The Nigeria Football Federation has attempted to recruit Eberechi Eze for the national team, the Super Eagles. However, the star player from Crystal Palace has not yet made up his mind. In 2023, the NFF should make an effort to win him over. Potentially, he can take Ahmed Musa’s place in the starting lineup permanently. Eze, it must be noted, hails from Nigeria.

