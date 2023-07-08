England’s Probable Starting XI Line-up In Tomorrow’s Euro U-21 Final To Be Played Against Spain

The Young Lions of England will be in action tomorrow in the final of the current Euro U-21 Championship against Spain at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi with the game expected to be a thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

England in the competition booked a spot in the final stage after beating Israel in the semi-finals round and penultimate stage with a convincing three nil victory which was a good omen going forward.

England going into the game have now qualified for their first final in the competition since 2009 and will as a result be hoping to maintain their 100% winning streaks in the current campaign, having gone five games unbeaten since they played their first game at the group stage series.

England with the optimism to win the coveted trophy will be fielding a strong starting XI line-up with the probable line-up seen below:

Manchester City young shot stopper, James Trafford is expected to be in charge at the heart of the goal post having being the most preferred choice of goalkeeper in between the stick, with the duo of Charlie Cresswell and Jarrad Branthwaite expected to be paired as the central defenders alongside Benjamin Johnson and Luke Thomas expected to play from the right-back and left-back positions respectively to complete the four-man defence line.

Four midfielders could be deployed at the heart of the centre-field where Arsenal star, Emile Smith Rowe and Morgan Gibbs-White are expected to play more of the offensive role in helping to get the ball advanced upfront, while Liverpool star, Curtis Jones and Angel Gomes are expected to play more of the defensive role.

The forward duo of Everton’s Anthony Gordon and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke could be deployed at the heart of the attacking line, where they are expected to pose as a big threat in the opposition box.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)