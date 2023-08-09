England’s Chloe Kelly Deserves Absolute Respect For Protecting Nnadozie After Scoring The Winning PK

The European champions, England have knocked out the 11-time African champions, Nigeria after a thrilling round of 16 match at the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses came into the match as strong favourites but found the Super Falcons a hard nut to crack. After playing out a nil nil draw at the end of 90 minutes and the 30 minutes extra time, the match went to penalties where 10-women England finally overcome their opposition.

One of the best scenes from the match was how Chloe Kelly, the player whose penalty decided the match had the empathy to console and protect the Nigerian goalkeeper and captain, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

While most her teammates were jumping in celebration, the 25-year-old Manchester City forward and a couple of teammates went straight to Nnadozie who was sobbing uncontrollably on the ground. The camera man was trying to capture the goalkeeper but Kelly sent them away, protecting her.

This was such a beautiful sight to behold and Chloe Kelly deserves so much respect for what she did. It was no surprise to see that a couple of fans recognised what she did and gave her her flowers while reacting to the match.

