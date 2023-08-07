England players went straight over to console Chiamaka Nnadozie after their penalty shootout victory

England Women’s national team players went straight to console Super Falcons of Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, following her brilliant display in their hard-fought victory over Nigeria in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been fantastic for the Super Falcons of Nigeria since the beginning of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and she was able to impress again on Monday morning despite the fact that Nigeria lost the game.

The Paris Women’s football club star was given a starting role by coach Randy Waldrum, following her excellent performance for the team in their previous matches, and she was able to make many incredible saves in the entertaining encounter.

Chiamaka Nnadozie made four great saves to deny the Lionesses of England the opportunity to score, but she was unable to save any penalty kick from the shootout.

Substitute Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie lost their penalties, as the Lionesses of England eventually won 4-2 on penalty shootout.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was unable to hold her tears after the end of the game, and she failed to leave the pitch, but England Women’s national team players ran straight to the pitch to console her.

Chiamaka Nnadozie kept clean sheets against Canada Women’s national team, the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team and the Lionesses of England, but Nigeria Women’s national team were knockout penalty shootout.

