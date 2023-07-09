England Become The 1st Side Since 1998 To Win The Euro U-21 Trophy Without Conceding A Single Goal

The Young Lions of England were incredible and spectacular yesterday in the final of the just concluded Euro U-21 Championship against Spain at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

England in the game were able to replicate another mind-blowing and top notch performance as they were very resilient with their level of delivery, which has been the case since they kicked off the campaign at the group stage series.

The game between the two sides was such a thrilling and keenly contested encounter as they both displayed some fantastic style of play in the whole 90 minutes duration but England were able to secure the remarkable win, courtesy of the only goal scored by Liverpool’s Curtis Jones heading into the half time break which as such ended the game one nil at full time after all other attempts to add more to the tally proved abortive in the second half.

England in the game secured the well deserved and hard-fought win with a crucial clean sheet after putting up a solid performance at the heart of the defence line, where they made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny their opponent from founding the back of the net.

England with the one nil victory in the final stage of the competition have now became the first side since Spain’s contingent of 1998 to lift the trophy without conceding a single goal all through the tournament.

– Versus Czech Republic (2-0) GROUP STAGE

– Versus Israel (2-0) GROUP STAGE

– Versus Germany (2-0) GROUP STAGE

– Versus Portugal (1-0) QUARTER FINALS

– Versus Israel (3-0) SEMI-FINALS

– Versus Spain (1-0) FINALS.

Photo Credit: Twitter

