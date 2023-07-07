ENG vs SPN: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Euro U21 Final

England U21 and Spain U21 will square off against each this weekend in the final of the 2023 Euro U21 Championship, where both teams will be looking for a victory to claim the competition’s ultimate prize.

The Young Three Lions of England will be going into the contest off the back of their convincing 3-0 win over Israel U21 in the semi-final phase of the campaign, and they will be looking for another victory over Spain to crown their recent impressive run in the tournament with the trophy. Recall that the England U21 team have an hundred percent record in the ongoing tournament, as they are yet to lose a game and no team have been able to register a goal against them.

The Spanish U21, on the other hand, will be going into the high-profile clash off the back of their impressive 5-1 whipping of Ukraine in their previous game, and they will be hoping to build on the remarkable feat when they face England U21 in a bid to win the 2023 U21 Euro trophy.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

The final of the 2023 U21 Euro between England and Spain will take place on Saturday, July 8, at Batumi Stadium in Georgia. And the kickoff time for the game is 5 PM (Nigerian Time).

