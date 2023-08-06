ENG VS NIG: Why The Super Falcons Might Win The Match Convincingly Against England.

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria will be in action in the Women’s World Cup tomorrow when they face England at the Suncorp Stadium in the round of 16 stage of the tournament. The Nigerian Women’s National Team are obviously the underdogs heading into this encounter but will remain hopeful of getting the all-important victory over the Three Lionesses to aid their progress to the next stage of the tournament. The English Women’s National Team on the other hand are the clear favourites in this encounter because they have a lot of quality players at their disposal to get the job done against Nigeria.

Well, despite the Super Falcons’ slim chances of winning this game, I believe they have what it takes to convincingly defeat this English side tomorrow.

The Nigerian Women’s National Team tutored by Randy Waldrum have proven to be a very difficult side to crack open defensively in this World Cup tournament. The Super Falcons have one of the best defense lines in the tournament so far as they have conceded just two goals which came against Australia.

The Three Lionesses might be a deadly attacking-minded team but the Super Falcons have shown signs of their great defensive strength even against fierce attacking teams. The Super Falcons will be tasked to keep some of England’s key players like Lauren James and Alessia Russo quiet in the game to weaken their opponent’s attacking play.

On the attack, Nigeria have top-quality players like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Uchenna Kanu that can pose a massive threat to England’s defense line in the game. The Nigerian Women’s National Team have a solid defense to withhold England’s attack and also the attack to trouble England’s defense in the game. They might be the underdogs in this encounter but also have what it takes to condemn England to a shocking defeat tomorrow.

